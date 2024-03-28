Snr Network Support Engineer (Voice) (Level 3)

Role: Snr Network Support Engineer (Voice) (Level 3)

Location: Illovo, Johannesburg

A leading ISP is looking for an experience Snr Network/Voice Support Engineer to join their dynamic team. Support Engineers are their professional technical resources responsible for providing first class support to a wide range of customers, across multiple platforms. It is a busy and exciting working environment and they offer lots of growth and development.

Experience required:

Proficiency in network routing and switching protocols (e.g., BGP, OSPF, VLANs, STP) and voice technologies such as VoIP, SIP, and unified communications.

Strong understanding of network security principles and best practices, including firewall configuration, VPN implementation, and threat mitigation strategies.

Hands-on experience with network and voice hardware and software from leading vendors, such as Cisco, Juniper, Avaya, Microsoft, and others.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to troubleshoot complex network and voice issues and drive resolution to completion.

Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively communicate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders and influence decision-making.

Demonstrated leadership abilities, with a proven track record of successfully leading network and voice projects and delivering exceptional results for clients.

Technical Support: Provide expert-level technical support and troubleshooting assistance to clients or internal teams on networking infrastructure components, including routers, switches, firewalls, and wireless access points.

Diagnose and resolve network connectivity issues, performance problems, and security vulnerabilities promptly and efficiently.

Analyze network traffic patterns and performance metrics to identify potential bottlenecks, anomalies, or areas for optimization.

Collaborate with clients, network administrators, and other stakeholders to understand requirements, troubleshoot problems, and implement effective solutions.

Availability for occasional travel to client sites and participation in after-hours support and on-call rotations as needed

Qualifications:

Tertiary qualification: Degree/Diploma

CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional) preferred

CCVP (Cisco Certified Voice Professional), or equivalent preferred

Desired Skills:

Network Engineer

Voice Engineer

ISP

CCNP

CCVP

Learn more/Apply for this position