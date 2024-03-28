Role: Snr Network Support Engineer (Voice) (Level 3)
Location: Illovo, Johannesburg
A leading ISP is looking for an experience Snr Network/Voice Support Engineer to join their dynamic team. Support Engineers are their professional technical resources responsible for providing first class support to a wide range of customers, across multiple platforms. It is a busy and exciting working environment and they offer lots of growth and development.
Experience required:
- Proficiency in network routing and switching protocols (e.g., BGP, OSPF, VLANs, STP) and voice technologies such as VoIP, SIP, and unified communications.
- Strong understanding of network security principles and best practices, including firewall configuration, VPN implementation, and threat mitigation strategies.
- Hands-on experience with network and voice hardware and software from leading vendors, such as Cisco, Juniper, Avaya, Microsoft, and others.
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to troubleshoot complex network and voice issues and drive resolution to completion.
- Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively communicate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders and influence decision-making.
- Demonstrated leadership abilities, with a proven track record of successfully leading network and voice projects and delivering exceptional results for clients.
- Technical Support: Provide expert-level technical support and troubleshooting assistance to clients or internal teams on networking infrastructure components, including routers, switches, firewalls, and wireless access points.
- Diagnose and resolve network connectivity issues, performance problems, and security vulnerabilities promptly and efficiently.
- Analyze network traffic patterns and performance metrics to identify potential bottlenecks, anomalies, or areas for optimization.
- Collaborate with clients, network administrators, and other stakeholders to understand requirements, troubleshoot problems, and implement effective solutions.
- Availability for occasional travel to client sites and participation in after-hours support and on-call rotations as needed
Qualifications:
- Tertiary qualification: Degree/Diploma
- CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional) preferred
- CCVP (Cisco Certified Voice Professional), or equivalent preferred
Desired Skills:
- Network Engineer
- Voice Engineer
- ISP
- CCNP
- CCVP