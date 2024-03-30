Java Technical Lead

Role : Java Solution Architect

Duration : 6 Months renewal

Job Spec

Must : UML , TOGAF or ArchiMATE

Closely work with the teams (delivery as well different practice teams) to collaborate for the different client initiatives.

Maintain up-to-date knowledge of industry trends, emerging technologies, and vendor solutions to effectively evaluate and recommend new and emerging technologies that can enhance the organization’s capabilities leading to increased opportunities with the clients

Support the creation of business proposals including the review and response to RFP’s.

Establish and maintain strong relationships with business stakeholders, fostering effective communication and understanding of project status.

Provide regular project status updates, progress reports, and executive summaries to project sponsors and leadership

Managing teams across various shores

Address customer queries, escalations and help to resolve them along with delivery owners at offshore

Skills required to contribute:

Expertise in Java Microservices, Rest API , API Integration, Web Methods application integration, SOAP, Oracle PlSQL, Oracle EBS, SOA,

Delivers the high-level Solutions Architecture design and the detailed Solutions Architecture design. Participates in the reviewing of business cases, functional requirement specifications (FRS), integrated business requirement specification (BRS) and technical system specification (TSS) of the project

Provides technical direction for the development, design, and systems integration from definition phase through to implementation

Desired Skills:

Java Microservices

Rest API

API Integration

Web Methods application integration

SOAP

Oracle PlSQL

Oracle EBS

SOA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

