IT Architect

Role: Payments Architect
- Duration: 6 Months renewal
- Location: Johannesburg
- All checks must be clear
Job Specifications –
Payment Architect: As the Payments Architect, you will be supporting the payments value stream to transform and modernize our payments landscape with expertise in Microservices and Cloud Technologies. This will be a challenging role in a fast-paced environment but will be a rewarding process to drive change from both a strategic roadmap and solution design perspective. Description of Business South African and Pan African-based company specializing in Retail and Corporate Banking. We have a vision to inspire positive change in South Africa and our African countries and organizations by making a difference in the lives of individuals. Organizational Culture / Work Environment While we support individualism, we also strongly believe in the power of effective teamwork. Our working environments are highly collaborative and energized, all to stimulate creativity and promote a shared purpose to serve our clients with excellence, professionalism, and care.
- 5 years + experience in Payment Solution/End-to-End Architecture (ideally in the South African Banking industry.)
- Experience in the bank or finance-related industry
- 5 Years of Developer experience
- 3-5 years experience in System analysis & design
- UML modelling (e.g. Archimate) Skills
- TOGAF 9 or 10
- Modeling experience in EA tools, like iServer
- Experience in Salesforce architecture
- Experience in AWS/Azure architecture
- Experience in cloud-native core banking architecture
- Experience in project budgeting and business case compilation
- Strong Software Architecture background and knowledge of agile development practices
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years [other] Information Technology
- 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree