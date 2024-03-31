IT Architect

Role: Payments Architect

Duration: 6 Months renewal

Location: Johannesburg

All checks must be clear

Job Specifications –

Payment Architect: As the Payments Architect, you will be supporting the payments value stream to transform and modernize our payments landscape with expertise in Microservices and Cloud Technologies. This will be a challenging role in a fast-paced environment but will be a rewarding process to drive change from both a strategic roadmap and solution design perspective. Description of Business South African and Pan African-based company specializing in Retail and Corporate Banking. We have a vision to inspire positive change in South Africa and our African countries and organizations by making a difference in the lives of individuals. Organizational Culture / Work Environment While we support individualism, we also strongly believe in the power of effective teamwork. Our working environments are highly collaborative and energized, all to stimulate creativity and promote a shared purpose to serve our clients with excellence, professionalism, and care.

5 years + experience in Payment Solution/End-to-End Architecture (ideally in the South African Banking industry.)

Experience in the bank or finance-related industry

5 Years of Developer experience

3-5 years experience in System analysis & design

UML modelling (e.g. Archimate) Skills

TOGAF 9 or 10

Modeling experience in EA tools, like iServer

Experience in Salesforce architecture

Experience in AWS/Azure architecture

Experience in cloud-native core banking architecture

Experience in project budgeting and business case compilation

Strong Software Architecture background and knowledge of agile development practices

Desired Skills:

payment solution

end to end architecture

UML

iserver

Salesforce

aws

azure

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years [other] Information Technology

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

