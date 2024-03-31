IT Architect

Mar 31, 2024

Role: Payments Architect

  • Duration: 6 Months renewal
  • Location: Johannesburg
  • All checks must be clear

Job Specifications –

Payment Architect: As the Payments Architect, you will be supporting the payments value stream to transform and modernize our payments landscape with expertise in Microservices and Cloud Technologies. This will be a challenging role in a fast-paced environment but will be a rewarding process to drive change from both a strategic roadmap and solution design perspective. Description of Business South African and Pan African-based company specializing in Retail and Corporate Banking. We have a vision to inspire positive change in South Africa and our African countries and organizations by making a difference in the lives of individuals. Organizational Culture / Work Environment While we support individualism, we also strongly believe in the power of effective teamwork. Our working environments are highly collaborative and energized, all to stimulate creativity and promote a shared purpose to serve our clients with excellence, professionalism, and care.

  • 5 years + experience in Payment Solution/End-to-End Architecture (ideally in the South African Banking industry.)
  • Experience in the bank or finance-related industry
  • 5 Years of Developer experience
  • 3-5 years experience in System analysis & design
  • UML modelling (e.g. Archimate) Skills
  • TOGAF 9 or 10
  • Modeling experience in EA tools, like iServer
  • Experience in Salesforce architecture
  • Experience in AWS/Azure architecture
  • Experience in cloud-native core banking architecture
  • Experience in project budgeting and business case compilation
  • Strong Software Architecture background and knowledge of agile development practices

