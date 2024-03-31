Junior ERP Consultant at Adinga

ARE YOU A FIT FOR OUR TEAM?

We are looking for 2 super smart, eager to learn, Junior ERP Consultant to join our ERP Solutions Team. When you join us, you will spend at least 6 months training on our way of doing things, our customers and systems. After that, our expectations of you will increase to that of a fully vested consultant and you will have the opportunity to work independently with the support of other team members. Here is a summary of the key job outputs:

Customer retention and support through efficient help desk query handling and problem resolution. This includes on site customer support. .

Technical Support on testing, configurations, data imports and master data layout changes, assisting with set ups etc

Project Administration support

Keeping the ADINGA knowledge base updated with the teams IP on each customer’s needs and solutions

To compete for this role, you will need the following:

Relevant qualification/s

1 year relevant experience preferably in SAGE 300 (Accpac) and/or Acumatica

If you would like to apply for this role, please send a detailed cv to [Email Address Removed]. Due to the high volume of cv's we receive, we can only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Desired Skills:

Basic knowledge of IT and Accounting ?

Basic knowledge in Microsoft products ?

Basic understanding of workflows within a business and operational context ?

Good planning and organising skills. ?

Basic Financial Management skills ?

Basic data analytical and engineering skills ?

Good ability to build and maintain effective relationships with all stakeholders ?

Excellent action orientation

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

WHO ARE WE?

ADINGA has powered through the ICT industry thanks to the passion and expertise of our people. Our exceptional ability to craft and deliver solutions to meet the specific needs of our clients sets us apart. We are leaders in Business Solutions, Cloud Accounting, and ERP solutions.

ADINGA has become a significant market player over the last 10 years and we will grow our business sustainably over the next 10 years through new product offerings that meet our clients needs. We are proud of our associations which will continue to sustain us into the future.

Building meaningful relationships whilst delivering innovative and tailor-made business solutions has always been our focus.

We aim to assist our clients in developing the most effective business solutions to ensure their success.

WE ARE DRIVEN TO SUCCEED BY:

– Customer Obsession:We start with the customer and work back from there. We work tirelessly to earn their trust and confidence in what we offer. We obsess about customer satisfaction

– Honesty:We build trust through being self-critical and doing the right thing even when nobody is looking. The truth sometimes hurts so we try to tell it in a way that its heard and never forgotten

– Transparency:What you see is what you get. We don’t hide problems, we face them. Our customers trust us because we share openly and honestly. We are also not afraid to say no but know that yes is better received.

– Innovation: We constantly search for new and original solutions because we enjoy experimentation and the new doesn’t scare us; it attracts us. It’s the route to finding smarter ways of doing things. This keeps us close to our customers because they know that we will strive to keep them ahead of their competition with our smarter solutions.

– Respect:We enjoy and admire our differences and use it to harness the potential in each other. We consider how others feel, their rights and abilities.

– Accountability:We own the problem; we account for our actions and performance as a team. When the chips are down, we are ready to step up and own the solutions to the very end. There is no time for the blame game. But we know that making an error the first time is a mistake, making the same mistake twice is intentional.

– Professionalism:Continuous improvement and our work ethic are what makes us true professionals. We strive for high standards of quality in everything we do. Getting it right the first time makes us super-efficient.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Total Cost to Company with generous leave benefit

Group Risk Cover

