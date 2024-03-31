Senior Developer

Purpose:

This role will form part of the IT Product team and will regularly engage with teammates and clients to design, develop, test, implement and support current and future solutions.

As a Senior Developer, there will always be an expectation that you help to upskill teammates, through knowledge and experience sharing. Likewise, to learn from past experiences and the knowledge of fellow teammates.

Responsibilities:

Design, develop, test and implementation of software solutions

Internal and external (client) support

Writing and implementing quality and high performing code

Development, maintenance and implementation of software tools, processes and procedures

Research and development

Testing and evaluating new technologies

Identification of improvement areas

Mentor and train the development team

Assist with peer and code reviews

Collaboration with developers from other teams to implement the best solutions possible

High level of expertise required in all aspects of development

High level of flexibility required

Qualifications:

BSc in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field

Minimum of 6 or more years of experience required

Self-Management – Applicants need to possess the drive and ability to take project and run with it (From conception to user satisfaction)

Technical – Experience in our clients’ core technology stack is essential, but recognise that many skills and technologies will be learnt on the way

Problem solving skills are essential

Language – English, is essential. Other languages would be beneficial

Preferred Experience:

C#

.NET

Blazor

MS SQL Server

WCF and Rest Web Services

Entity Framework (beneficial)

Azure DevOps (beneficial)

Test Driven Design (beneficial)

Software Architectural Design Patterns and implementation

