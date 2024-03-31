Purpose:
This role will form part of the IT Product team and will regularly engage with teammates and clients to design, develop, test, implement and support current and future solutions.
As a Senior Developer, there will always be an expectation that you help to upskill teammates, through knowledge and experience sharing. Likewise, to learn from past experiences and the knowledge of fellow teammates.
Responsibilities:
- Design, develop, test and implementation of software solutions
- Internal and external (client) support
- Writing and implementing quality and high performing code
- Development, maintenance and implementation of software tools, processes and procedures
- Research and development
- Testing and evaluating new technologies
- Identification of improvement areas
- Mentor and train the development team
- Assist with peer and code reviews
- Collaboration with developers from other teams to implement the best solutions possible
- High level of expertise required in all aspects of development
- High level of flexibility required
Qualifications:
- BSc in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field
- Minimum of 6 or more years of experience required
- Self-Management – Applicants need to possess the drive and ability to take project and run with it (From conception to user satisfaction)
- Technical – Experience in our clients’ core technology stack is essential, but recognise that many skills and technologies will be learnt on the way
- Problem solving skills are essential
- Language – English, is essential. Other languages would be beneficial
Preferred Experience:
- C#
- .NET
- Blazor
- MS SQL Server
- WCF and Rest Web Services
- Entity Framework (beneficial)
- Azure DevOps (beneficial)
- Test Driven Design (beneficial)
- Software Architectural Design Patterns and implementation
Desired Skills:
- senior
- developer
- c#