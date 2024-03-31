Solutions Architect (Hybrid) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Purpose:
The primary purpose of this role is to create and implement the technical design for new IT projects, with a particular focus on new and emerging technologies where appropriate to the scope of a given project. The successful candidate would work under the direction of the Director of IT Innovation to understand business pain points, then work towards solving these through the implementation of new IT technologies across a range of development disciplines.
The IT technologies will be vetted through thorough research of the given technology, as well as conceptual implementations and proof of concepts, together with thorough documentation and best practice guidelines to be distributed to implementation development teams.
The candidate will be technology- and future focused. The outcome of their work will drive future development efforts by the various development teams. To be successful in this role, you should be a technologist at heart, deeply analytical and capable of critical thinking. You should be able to grasp business concepts and be able to translate that to deliverables.
Essential Functions:
- Be proactive in keeping up to date with new development methodologies
- Researching and documenting these new and emerging technologies
- Developing prototypes and proof of concepts using these technologies to ensure they will suit the needs of the organization
- Designing, reviewing, and refining coding standards derived from new technologies
- Working in collaboration with the Director, IT Innovation and their Development Team Leads to implement these new technologies
- Ability to estimate work effort and timelines for deliverables based on business requirements, priorities, and existing workloads
- Design, develop and deliver special projects as identified by the Head of Enterprise Architecture
- Performing design, debug, and performance analysis on solutions
- Writing testable and efficient code
- Produce technical documentation of all solutions delivered
- Coaching and mentoring other IT Innovation developers with technical problems and their progression
- Identifying business requirements and requirements of the stakeholders on projects
- Selecting the potential technologies for implementation of technologies or approaches to solve unique business challenges
- Architectural and code reviews, to identify areas of further improvement
- Performing other duties as assigned
Required Skills:
- Self-Management – You need to possess the drive and ability to deliver on projects without constant supervision
- Problem-Solving – This role has a heavy emphasis on thinking and working outside the box. You need to have a thirst for learning new technologies and be receptive to adopting new approaches and ways of thinking
- Logic – You need to have the ability to work through and make logical sense of complicated and often abstract solutions and processes
- Attention to Detail – This role requires a close attention to detail
- Language – Our client has a global footprint, with offices and clients around the globe. The ability to read, write, and speak fluently in English, is a must. Other languages could prove useful
- Communication – Your daily job will regularly require communication with our clients team members. The ability to clearly communicate, on a technical and business level, is essential to your job. This includes both verbal and written communication
Qualifications & Experience:
- 10 years .NET full stack development experience and MS SQL experience
- 5 years or more developing distributed architecture solutions
- 10 years’ experience working with internal and external clients architecting new software products and solutions
- 5 years or more experience in mentoring developers
- 3 years’ experience in public cloud technologies (Azure preferred)
- Excellent organizational skills
- Excellent mentoring skills
- Excellent written and verbal skills
- Detail oriented, able to multitask and meet deadlines
- Self-motivated, able to work in a team or independently
Desired Skills:
- architect
- .net
- hybrid