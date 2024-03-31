Solutions Architect (Hybrid)

Purpose:

The primary purpose of this role is to create and implement the technical design for new IT projects, with a particular focus on new and emerging technologies where appropriate to the scope of a given project. The successful candidate would work under the direction of the Director of IT Innovation to understand business pain points, then work towards solving these through the implementation of new IT technologies across a range of development disciplines.

The IT technologies will be vetted through thorough research of the given technology, as well as conceptual implementations and proof of concepts, together with thorough documentation and best practice guidelines to be distributed to implementation development teams.

The candidate will be technology- and future focused. The outcome of their work will drive future development efforts by the various development teams. To be successful in this role, you should be a technologist at heart, deeply analytical and capable of critical thinking. You should be able to grasp business concepts and be able to translate that to deliverables.

Essential Functions:

Be proactive in keeping up to date with new development methodologies

Researching and documenting these new and emerging technologies

Developing prototypes and proof of concepts using these technologies to ensure they will suit the needs of the organization

Designing, reviewing, and refining coding standards derived from new technologies

Working in collaboration with the Director, IT Innovation and their Development Team Leads to implement these new technologies

Ability to estimate work effort and timelines for deliverables based on business requirements, priorities, and existing workloads

Design, develop and deliver special projects as identified by the Head of Enterprise Architecture

Performing design, debug, and performance analysis on solutions

Writing testable and efficient code

Produce technical documentation of all solutions delivered

Coaching and mentoring other IT Innovation developers with technical problems and their progression

Identifying business requirements and requirements of the stakeholders on projects

Selecting the potential technologies for implementation of technologies or approaches to solve unique business challenges

Architectural and code reviews, to identify areas of further improvement

Performing other duties as assigned

Required Skills:

Self-Management – You need to possess the drive and ability to deliver on projects without constant supervision

– You need to possess the drive and ability to deliver on projects without constant supervision Problem-Solving – This role has a heavy emphasis on thinking and working outside the box. You need to have a thirst for learning new technologies and be receptive to adopting new approaches and ways of thinking

– This role has a heavy emphasis on thinking and working outside the box. You need to have a thirst for learning new technologies and be receptive to adopting new approaches and ways of thinking Logic – You need to have the ability to work through and make logical sense of complicated and often abstract solutions and processes

– You need to have the ability to work through and make logical sense of complicated and often abstract solutions and processes Attention to Detail – This role requires a close attention to detail

– This role requires a close attention to detail Language – Our client has a global footprint, with offices and clients around the globe. The ability to read, write, and speak fluently in English, is a must. Other languages could prove useful

– Our client has a global footprint, with offices and clients around the globe. The ability to read, write, and speak fluently in English, is a must. Other languages could prove useful Communication – Your daily job will regularly require communication with our clients team members. The ability to clearly communicate, on a technical and business level, is essential to your job. This includes both verbal and written communication

Qualifications & Experience:

10 years .NET full stack development experience and MS SQL experience

5 years or more developing distributed architecture solutions

10 years’ experience working with internal and external clients architecting new software products and solutions

5 years or more experience in mentoring developers

3 years’ experience in public cloud technologies (Azure preferred)

Excellent organizational skills

Excellent mentoring skills

Excellent written and verbal skills

Detail oriented, able to multitask and meet deadlines

Self-motivated, able to work in a team or independently

Desired Skills:

architect

.net

hybrid

