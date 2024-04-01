Intermediate Full Stack .Net Developer

Job Title: Intermediate Full-Stack Developer

This role is Hybrid 2/3 days in-office

Based in Pretoria

CTC: 45k – 55k per month

Job Summary:

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced .NET Full-Stack Developer to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining robust .NET applications. If you are passionate about software development and thrive in a collaborative environment, we want to hear from you.

Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain .NET applications in accordance with industry standards.

Conduct thorough code reviews to ensure high quality and performance.

Identify and resolve software defects and issues.

Stay updated on the latest .NET frameworks and practices.

Collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams to deliver software components.

Requirements:

Minimum 4 years of software development experience, with a focus on .NET.

Proficiency in C# and the .NET Framework.

Strong understanding of software engineering principles and design patterns.

Experience with SQL Server or similar databases.

Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies.

Proficient in source control systems.

Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills.

Strong communication and teamwork abilities.

Understanding of microservices architecture.

Preferred Skills:

Experience with Microsoft Azure or other cloud platforms.

Knowledge of DevOps practices and tools.

Ability to implement automated testing platforms and unit tests.

Tech Stack:

C#

SQL

Entity Framework

Web Services

TypeScript

.NET

Web API

HTML

CSS

MSMQ

Join our team and contribute to cutting-edge software solutions in a collaborative and dynamic environment. Apply now to take the next step in your career.

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

3-5 years experience

