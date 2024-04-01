Magento2 Full Stack Developer – Johanesburg at Accenture – Western Cape Cape Town

Accenture SONG is one of the most innovative and fastest growing [Email Address Removed]ining the feel of a start-up and the advantages of being a global player, Accenture SONG truly has a diverse and multi-talented team. We are now strengthening our highly skilled team and are looking for people with deep technical expertise and eagerness to develop and deliver digital solutions and transformation.

Accenture SONG is the leading digital transformation agency in the world that can deliver true end-to-end digital services.

Job Summary

We are looking for exceptional Magento2 Developers to work with our cross-functional team and join our world-class community of talented experts.

Job Requirement:

Experience with Javascript, Magento2 (Adobe Commerce), PHP, CSS, SAAS, HTML, and MySQL

Experience with front end technologies such as Angular, React and NodeJS

In-depth understanding of UX/UI trends

Experience with the complete eCommerce Lifecycle Development cycle

Good working knowledge of SEO, Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager, A/B Testing, PPC, Adobe Illustrator, and Adobe Photoshop

Experience with Test Driven Development, PHPUnit & Behat.

Working experience in developing REST APIs in Drupal.

Knowledge of version control system (GIT) as well as SQL and Linux

Bridge the gap between graphic design, content creators and eCommerce technical implementation

Hands on experience on REST APIs, GraphQL and WebSocket

Magento2 (Adobe Commerce) template coding

Configuring and Building Magento2 (Adobe Commerce) eCommerce websites

Design themes and interfaces alongside developing Magento2 (Adobe Commerce) Modules in PHP with the help of leading practices

Troubleshooting integration issues and setting performance goals and tasks

Update Security Patches and Website Features

Additional good to have

Drupal experience

Automated testing with Behat

Working knowledge of Docker and Docker swarm

Java experience

Qualifications

Qualifications:

Minimum of 6+ years’ experience as a Software Engineer

BS Engineering/Computer Science or equivalent experience required

Minimum of 4+ years’ experience on Magento2 (Cloud experience preferred)

Magento2 Certification

