Senior User Experience Designer at Accenture

User Experience Designer Location: Cape Town & Johannesburg Are you ready to be part of a transformational journey that will reshape the digital landscape of Africa? Accenture has partnered with a leading Pan-African telecommunications company and has launched a groundbreaking Centre of Excellence (COE); dedicated to building future-focused digital products designed to empower and revolutionize the continent. This is your opportunity to join an innovative team and grow your career at the forefront of technological advancement, as we accelerate towards a brighter, more connected future for Africa. Key Responsibilities:

As a Product Designer in the CoE, you are a multi-skilled individual that is able to combine UX and UI capabilities to deliver value for businesses and their customers. The role requires foresight to produce sustainable outputs that can be tested, validated, and integrated into the daily lives of many. At all times you will assess the value of the designed experience and ensure a high level of craft within your work. You will have the chance to work across a broad range of projects that enable the business to scale, bring new products to market and delight customers. What skills & experience are we looking for? Relationship management: • Team member check-ins and support • Integration relationship building • Client team relationship management Analysis: • Requirements elicitation • Behavioural data analysis • User surveys and interviews • Persona’s and mental models • Empathy maps • Current product analysis • Competitor product analysis • Best practice analysis • User testing and feature validation Ideate: • Solutioning workshops • Feature listing and prioritization • UX definition and principles • Browsing flows • Low-medium fidelity wireframing • Functional prototyping • Accessibility implementation guidelines • User stories and product roadmap contribution Create: • Look and feel establishment • Graphic user interface design • Accessibility implementation and testing • Micro-copy and UX writing • Multi-device design and rollout • Design system setup and documentation • Micro-interactions and motion principles Integrate: • Annotated design specifications • Visual asset preparation • Development implementation review • Product experience testing • Content quality assurance checks • Design system integration and governance

QualificationsRequirements• Relevant tertiary qualification• Strong portfolio of product and platform design work• Proficient in utilising prototyping software, Figma and the Adobe suite• A superb eye for design with strong attention to detail• Good understanding of branding, marketing, data, media, social UI, UX, business analysis and technology• Ability to articulate and defend design decisions• The ability to create flexible design systems and component libraries• Good understanding of the development process and agile methodologies• Ability to work well alongside internal and external client teams• Take initiative and follow a self-leadership approach• Positive can-do attitude• Organised and efficient• Deadline orientated• Empathetic towards others• Strong team player contributing towards positive and respectful collaboration• Willingness to be challenged• Be able to perform within a high-pressure environmentWhy join us? • We are a top employer in South Africa with certified excellence in employee conditions• We offer a transparent, fast paced approach career progression, with a focus on your strengths and continuous coaching from senior colleagues • You will benefit from working alongside Accenture experts who are solving some of the biggest industry challenges with innovative thinking and pioneering tools • Flexible work arrangements and a range of benefits including competitive rewards • You will have access to state-of-the-art technology that will give you the opportunity to deepen your existing skills even as you help create the latest business trends • You will also have opportunities to make a difference to the communities in which we work and liveNext StepsIf this sounds like the ideal role, career and company for you, click below to apply.To learn more about life @AccentureSouthAfrica, follow us on social media and keep up with our latest news.Accenture South Africa: LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube#LI-EUAbout AccentureAccenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance public services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes through our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at [URL Removed]

