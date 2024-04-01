Snr Full Stack .Net Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Job Title: Senior Full-Stack Developer
This role is Hybrid 2/3 days in-office
Based in Pretoria
CTC: 55k – 75k per month
Job Summary:
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced .NET Full-Stack Developer to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining robust .NET applications. If you are passionate about software development and thrive in a collaborative environment, we want to hear from you.
Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and maintain .NET applications in accordance with industry standards.
Conduct thorough code reviews to ensure high quality and performance.
Identify and resolve software defects and issues.
Stay updated on the latest .NET frameworks and practices.
Collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams to deliver software components.
Requirements:
Minimum 6 years of software development experience, with a focus on .NET.
Proficiency in C# and the .NET Framework.
Strong understanding of software engineering principles and design patterns.
Experience with SQL Server or similar databases.
Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies.
Proficient in source control systems.
Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills.
Strong communication and teamwork abilities.
Understanding of microservices architecture.
Preferred Skills:
Experience with Microsoft Azure or other cloud platforms.
Knowledge of DevOps practices and tools.
Ability to implement automated testing platforms and unit tests.
Tech Stack:
C#
SQL
Entity Framework
Web Services
TypeScript
.NET
Web API
HTML
CSS
MSMQ
Join our team and contribute to cutting-edge software solutions in a collaborative and dynamic environment. Apply now to take the next step in your career.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development