AWS Senior Data Engineer – Gauteng Randburg

Apr 2, 2024

Purpose of the Position

  • To collect and validate business information (which can then be used by data scientists and business stakeholders).

  • To design and implement data models and architectures that enable business stakeholders to gain insights from large-scale datasets.

  • To design and develop ETL processes, pipelines, and data validation processes to ensure accuracy and consistency of data.

  • To identify valuable data assets, in order to reduce duplication and enable faster delivery of deeper insights to the ST Operational reporting.

  • Identify key drivers and value creators within user journeys.

  • Developing and maintaining dashboards, reports, and visualizations that provide insights into key business metrics and trends.

  • To help the organizations leverage their data to make informed decisions and improve business outcomes.

Qualifications

  • Minimum suitable tertiary qualification or an equivalent.

  • Post graduate qualification would be advantageous.

  • Cloud Technology Certifications in Databricks, AWS, Azure, Data Engineering and other technologies highly advantageous.

Experience

  • A minimum of 5-7 year in ETL Framework driven environment

  • 5-7 years Multiple database experience advantageous

  • MSSQL/SQL

  • MySQL

  • Postgres SQL

  • No-SQL

  • Data Virtualization

  • AWS data

  • At least 5 years working experience.

  • Knowledge of Data Virtualization and Data Warehousing.

  • Ensure solutions adhere to standards and best practices and participate in solution reviews to ensure all solutions fit within standards

  • Operate within project environments and participate in CII continuous improvement efforts

  • Align to the division’s capability in using operational data to drive consolidated, reusable datasets, reducing data silos and duplication.

  • Provide support to ST Executive Team comprised of IT Operations, Development and Program Management data.

  • Identify opportunities to improve business as usual processes using modern technologies and automation.

  • Work with cross-functional teams to identify data requirements, prioritize data initiatives, and drive solutions that enable data-driven decision making.

  • Analyze operational data performance and effectiveness and provide actionable insights for future planning and optimization.

  • Maintain, build and improve data consolidation and automation from operational data to package data for re-use.

  • Design and implement complex enterprise view reports in existing IT Operational Reporting tools.

  • Analyze and organize raw data.

  • Be accountable for solutions, their sustainability and accuracy as well as delivery deadlines.

  • Share knowledge and practical experience with community and team.

  • Implement best practice Data warehousing development based on methodology adopted for solution by Architecture.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position