AWS Senior Data Engineer

Purpose of the Position
- To collect and validate business information (which can then be used by data scientists and business stakeholders).
- To design and implement data models and architectures that enable business stakeholders to gain insights from large-scale datasets.
- To design and develop ETL processes, pipelines, and data validation processes to ensure accuracy and consistency of data.
- To identify valuable data assets, in order to reduce duplication and enable faster delivery of deeper insights to the ST Operational reporting.
- Identify key drivers and value creators within user journeys.
- Developing and maintaining dashboards, reports, and visualizations that provide insights into key business metrics and trends.
- To help the organizations leverage their data to make informed decisions and improve business outcomes.
Qualifications
- Minimum suitable tertiary qualification or an equivalent.
- Post graduate qualification would be advantageous.
- Cloud Technology Certifications in Databricks, AWS, Azure, Data Engineering and other technologies highly advantageous.
Experience
- A minimum of 5-7 year in ETL Framework driven environment
- 5-7 years Multiple database experience advantageous
- MSSQL/SQL
- MySQL
- Postgres SQL
- No-SQL
- Data Virtualization
- AWS data
- At least 5 years working experience.
- Knowledge of Data Virtualization and Data Warehousing.
- Ensure solutions adhere to standards and best practices and participate in solution reviews to ensure all solutions fit within standards
- Operate within project environments and participate in CII continuous improvement efforts
- Align to the division’s capability in using operational data to drive consolidated, reusable datasets, reducing data silos and duplication.
- Provide support to ST Executive Team comprised of IT Operations, Development and Program Management data.
- Identify opportunities to improve business as usual processes using modern technologies and automation.
- Work with cross-functional teams to identify data requirements, prioritize data initiatives, and drive solutions that enable data-driven decision making.
- Analyze operational data performance and effectiveness and provide actionable insights for future planning and optimization.
- Maintain, build and improve data consolidation and automation from operational data to package data for re-use.
- Design and implement complex enterprise view reports in existing IT Operational Reporting tools.
- Analyze and organize raw data.
- Be accountable for solutions, their sustainability and accuracy as well as delivery deadlines.
- Share knowledge and practical experience with community and team.
- Implement best practice Data warehousing development based on methodology adopted for solution by Architecture.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management