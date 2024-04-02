Backend Developer (Centurion)

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic provider of state-of-the-art Community Management solutions in Centurion seeks a highly talented Backend Developer with AWS or related Cloud experience that enjoys working with IaC (Infrastructure as Code), CI/CD Pipelines, Serverless (Lambdas, EventBridge etc), NodeJS, REST APIs, PostgreSQL etc. You will write and maintain serverless functions using AWS Lambda, preferably in NodeJS while sharing overall responsibility for the CI/CD Pipelines, AWS Infrastructure and REST APIs. Applicants must preferably possess a BSc. Degree in Computer Science/IT or BEng. with 4+ years’ relevant work experience including AWS, DevOps, JavaScript/TypeScript, NodeJS, Lambdas, RESTful APIs & 3rd party integration in general.

DUTIES:

Write and maintain serverless functions using AWS Lambda, preferably in NodeJS.

Use or implement other AWS Services in-line with customer requirements and architecture framework – E.g. DynamoDB, AppSync, EventBridge, PinPoint, S3 etc.

Share overall responsibility for the CI/CD Pipelines, AWS Infrastructure and REST APIs.

Ensure full understanding of all systems. This includes infrastructure, integrations, Back-end and Front-end business logic and technology stack.

Assist with support requests that have been escalated to the development – 3 rd Line Support.

Line Support. Stay abreast of developments in programming languages and AWS services.

Continuous learning and relevant certifications for both professional and personal development are encouraged.

Continuous improvement of performance and system stability.

Adhere to Agile practices and methodologies.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree (BSc. Computer Studies or IT / B.Eng. Computer, Electronic) would be beneficial and preferred.

4+ Years’ experience working on projects like these are preferred.

Cloud, preferably AWS experience.

Hands-on technical expertise in backend development and DevOps activities.

JavaScript/Typescript for NodeJS in Lambdas.

Experience with RESTful APIs and 3 rd party integration in general.

party integration in general. Exposure to Lean and Agile methodologies.

Advantageous –

Experience in Database Administration (PostgreSQL).

ATTRIBUTES:

Good coding habits: (Reviews, TDD etc.).

Strong problem-solving skills with a data-driven mindset.

Self-motivated and energetic individual with a hands-on approach.

COMMENTS:

