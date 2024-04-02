Business Intelligence Analyst/Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects within our well-established client base. We are looking for a Business Intelligence (BI) Analyst/Developer Professional with 5+ years solid development experience. The Business Intelligence (BI) Analyst/Developer is responsible for building, implementing and supporting Microsoft BI solutions. The ideal individual will possess experience in all stages of BI project work (requirements and logical design, physical design, implementation, testing and deployment). The BI Analyst/Developer should have a firm grasp of BI implementation methodologies and will have had in-depth experience with the Microsoft BI Azure Stack (Azure Data factory, Synapse Analytics, Gen2 data lake).

To qualify for the BI Analyst/Developer position, the candidate should possess the following:

Analysis and Communication Skills.

Data gathering, research and analytical abilities so as to develop insightful conclusions and generate solutions to address user needs.

Create written communication materials that effectively summarize findings and support recommendations.

Direct quality assurance and user acceptance testing (Unit and UAT).

Responsibilities:

The BI Analyst/Developer should understand and have expertise in the various technologies needed to implement End to End BI solutions. The developer must have experience with the Microsoft BI stack and exposure to other technologies is a plus (R, Python, and Hadoop).

Interact with Business Analysts and End Users to establish information needs.

Interact with systems analysts, architects and development managers to understand source structures and information.

Conduct data analysis, data profiling and data modeling.

Writing functional and technical specifications, process flows and source-to-target mappings.

Develop SSAS tabular models through working closely with stakeholders in an agile methodology.

Develop visualization dashboards using data story telling methods.

Specific technical skills required include:

Relational Database and SQL Language

Power BI, Power Pivot, M, T-SQL,PL SQL, DAX

Extraction, Transformation and Loading (ETL) (Azure data factory)

Data Warehouse / Solution Design

Dimensional Modeling (Kimball Methodology)

SSAS Tabular Development (Microsoft SSAS and DAX, M)

Other Requirements:

5+ years Business Intelligence experience.

5+ years of database design or integration experience with SQL Server databases.

Microsoft data management and analytics BI certification, advantageous.

Desired Skills:

Azure

Synapse analytics

Gen2 data lake

Unit and UAT

Python

and Hadoop

SSAS

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

