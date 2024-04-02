C# Developer

Our client is looking for a skilled Developer to join their team. It’s an Agile development team creating complex software solutions.

Requirements:

BSc. in Software Engineering, IT, Computer Science, or a similar.

Proven experience as a Unity or Unity3D Developer with good knowledge of Unity and Unity3D software programs.

C# programming skills for developing scripts.

Knowledge about the concepts of Object-Oriented Programming and Data-Oriented Programming.

Knowing how to use the Entity Component System.

At least 1 year experience working in an Agile Environment.

Desired Skills:

Development

C#

Unity

3D

OOP

DOP

Entity

Scripts

Agile

Development C#

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Employer & Job Benefits:

Incentive Bonus

Study Assistance

