C# Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Our client is looking for a skilled Developer to join their team. It’s an Agile development team creating complex software solutions.
Requirements:
- BSc. in Software Engineering, IT, Computer Science, or a similar.
- Proven experience as a Unity or Unity3D Developer with good knowledge of Unity and Unity3D software programs.
- C# programming skills for developing scripts.
- Knowledge about the concepts of Object-Oriented Programming and Data-Oriented Programming.
- Knowing how to use the Entity Component System.
- At least 1 year experience working in an Agile Environment.
Desired Skills:
- Development
- C#
- Unity
- 3D
- OOP
- DOP
- Entity
- Scripts
- Agile
- Development C#
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Incentive Bonus
- Study Assistance