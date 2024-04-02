C# Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Apr 2, 2024

Our client is looking for a skilled Developer to join their team. It’s an Agile development team creating complex software solutions.

Requirements:

  • BSc. in Software Engineering, IT, Computer Science, or a similar.
  • Proven experience as a Unity or Unity3D Developer with good knowledge of Unity and Unity3D software programs.
  • C# programming skills for developing scripts.
  • Knowledge about the concepts of Object-Oriented Programming and Data-Oriented Programming.
  • Knowing how to use the Entity Component System.
  • At least 1 year experience working in an Agile Environment.

Desired Skills:

  • Development
  • C#
  • Unity
  • 3D
  • OOP
  • DOP
  • Entity
  • Scripts
  • Agile
  • Development C#

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Incentive Bonus
  • Study Assistance

