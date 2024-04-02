C++ Developer (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:
Our client, an innovative Software Specialist, is currently seeking a talented C/C++ Developer who possesses the ability and coding expertise to develop advanced, defect-free, and easily maintainable software solutions. Enthusiasm for learning, teaching, and collaborating within a team environment is essential for this role. Given their focus on applications that prioritize throughput and latency, a deep understanding of factors influencing practical performance, beyond theoretical knowledge, is required. Candidates should have a minimum of 2 years of experience in C/C++ development and a Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field.
DUTIES:
- C/C++ Programming and Maintenance
- Software Design and Architecture
- Writing Readable and Maintainable Code
- Automated Unit- and Integration Testing
- Documentation / Technical Authoring
- Research / Investigations
- Integration with hardware
- Source Code Management with git
- Collaborating with the team on application design and development.
- The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained.
REQUIREMENTS:
Education & Qualifications:
- Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field
Experience:
- 2+ years C / C++ development experience
- Knowledge of Best Practices
- Experience with threading, algorithms, and data structures
- Network programming skills
- Proficiency in Python is a bonus.
- Software development life cycle experience
- Experience with Linux
- Experience with git
Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:
- Experience with managing large long-term projects mostly unaided
- Real-time multimedia and embedded development experience
- OSI layer 2 experience, specifically AVB and its related protocols
ATTRIBUTES:
- Team player with the ability to work in and with teams
- Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn
- Fluent in spoken and written English
