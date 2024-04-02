C++ Developer (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, an innovative Software Specialist, is currently seeking a talented C/C++ Developer who possesses the ability and coding expertise to develop advanced, defect-free, and easily maintainable software solutions. Enthusiasm for learning, teaching, and collaborating within a team environment is essential for this role. Given their focus on applications that prioritize throughput and latency, a deep understanding of factors influencing practical performance, beyond theoretical knowledge, is required. Candidates should have a minimum of 2 years of experience in C/C++ development and a Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field.

DUTIES:

C/C++ Programming and Maintenance

Software Design and Architecture

Writing Readable and Maintainable Code

Automated Unit- and Integration Testing

Documentation / Technical Authoring

Research / Investigations

Integration with hardware

Source Code Management with git

Collaborating with the team on application design and development.

The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained.

REQUIREMENTS:

Education & Qualifications:

Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field

Experience:

2+ years C / C++ development experience

Knowledge of Best Practices

Experience with threading, algorithms, and data structures

Network programming skills

Proficiency in Python is a bonus.

Software development life cycle experience

Experience with Linux

Experience with git

Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:

Experience with managing large long-term projects mostly unaided

Real-time multimedia and embedded development experience

OSI layer 2 experience, specifically AVB and its related protocols

ATTRIBUTES:

Team player with the ability to work in and with teams

Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn

Fluent in spoken and written English

COMMENTS:

