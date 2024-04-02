Desktop Support Technician at Computek Networks – Gauteng Centurion

The Mobile and Desktop Support Technician will work in a team that will be responsible for providing 2nd line support to all end users. S/he will work in conjunction with system administrators, database administrators and external vendor technicians to achieve the support level that is required. As such, over and above qualifications and suitability, the curriculum vitae of the proposed candidates should, address the following experience:

a) Deep skills and experience in mobile and desktop support of Microsoft Operating Systems (Windows) and Microsoft applications (Office, Outlook, Internet Explorer, WSUS, etc); and

b) It is further recommended that the candidate should have experience in Troubleshooting and problem solving technical issues.

c) Knowledge of HP/Cisco switches and routers;

d) Certifications;

e) Deep knowledge and understanding of video conferencing solutions, including both physical and online and virtual based solutions like Skye for Business, MS Teams and Zoom;

f) Good documentation and administration skills.

g) Deep knowledge and understanding of configuring Android devices.

h) Good knowledge and understanding of Mobile Device Management tools

i) Good knowledge and understanding of configuring AP’s

Desired Skills:

Customer Care

Verbal And Written Communication

Problem Solving

Ability to work under pressure

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Networking

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

