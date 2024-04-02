Developer – Junior at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

About our client:

Over the past 20 years, our client has built a stellar reputation in the development and system integration space. Through their extremely ethical values, they have earned the trust and respect of their clients. They prioritise finding effective solutions over being proficient in any particular technology, making each project unique and challenging. Our client is continuously growing and looking for adaptable individuals who are interested in the latest tech, who enjoy problem solving and enjoy adapting to optimise continuous improvement for their clients. This requires a candidate who enjoys staying up-to-date with the latest technology trends and who is adaptable. Our client boasts an impressively low staff turnover rate and has a cosmopolitan culture that values building long-term relationships. They prefer to hire permanent employees and offer flexible working hours, work-from-home options, and the most generous bonuses in the industry.

What you will be doing:

Dive into a variety of engaging projects, predominantly on dynamic cloud platforms.

Unlock the chance to cultivate highly sought-after skills and step into the ever-evolving IT landscape.

Enjoy a collaborative team atmosphere, with a blend of remote work and occasional in-person gatherings for enhanced connectivity.

Take on responsibilities such as software development, documentation, testing, and implementation, contributing to innovative solutions.

Embrace the opportunity to adhere to current software principles / approaches, ensuring top-notch quality in every project.

Support and maintain existing client services, adding value to ongoing operations.

Tackle challenges head-on by troubleshooting / debugging application issues, fostering growth and learning along the way.

What you need:

Post-graduate degree in Science or Engineering

Some software development experience (any language or platform)

Strong problem-solving, analytical, and communication skills

Self-motivated with a desire to learn and adapt

Quality-oriented approach with attention to detail

Ability for lateral thinking

