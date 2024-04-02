Developer – Python (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

Our client, driven by a vision of an empowered Africa, operates with a team of skilled individuals across Zambia, Namibia, and South Africa. Together, they champion the development and implementation of a cutting-edge blended E-Learning Platform, designed to transform education and facilitate personal growth.

What you will be doing:

Dive into every facet of software design and development, embracing the opportunity to create innovative solutions.

Craft detailed technical documentation that serves as a roadmap for seamless implementation.

Engage in the thrill of testing software at various stages, ensuring its robustness and reliability.

Become the detective of code, solving puzzles and enhancing existing software to perfection.

Collaborate closely with business analysts, lending your expertise to capture and refine business requirements.

Be a valued voice in company and project meetings, contributing your insights and ideas to drive success.

What you need:

Tertiary degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field.

5+ years of software development experience.

Proficient in Bash shell scripting and Python.

Skilled in mobile app development (Java/Kotlin/Flutter).

Strong in back-end web development (Node.js/Express/Django) and API development.

Familiar with front-end frameworks (Angular.js/Vue.js).

Experienced with SQL (PostgreSQL/SQLite) and NoSQL databases.

Proficient in Git version control and Google APIs.

Knowledgeable in CI tools (Jenkins/GitHub Actions).

Advantageous:

Project management expertise

Proficiency in process design

User experience and user interface design capabilities

Familiarity with MS Office suite applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Experience with Google Suite applications (Forms, Drive, Sheets, Docs)

Knowledge of reporting tools such as Qlik Sense and Qlik Nprinting

Proficiency in collaboration tools like Asana, Slack, and Google Chat

Experience with documentation platforms like Confluence

Job ID:

J104457

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Python

Bash Scripting

Java

