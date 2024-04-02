IT Project Manager – Gauteng Woodmead

Part time position (15 to 20 hours per week)
Requiring an Afrikaans speaking person
REQUIREMENTS:
-
Minimum 5 years exp in the Learning and Development field
-
Minimum 5 years project Management exp on a corporate level
- Proven exp in stakeholder communication and management to ensure project milestones are achieved according to time and quality requirements
- 2 to 3 years design and development exp
- Relevant tertiary qualification
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Review existing learning content available and advise the extent to which content could be used as is, edited or redeveloped based on business requirements
- Overseeing design and development and contributing to products where applicable
- Sourcing relevant vendors according to development requirements
- Planning project milestones and managing outsourced development teams
- Develop a deep understanding of learner needs and preferences and the ability to use this knowledge to inform product decisions
- Ensuring effective engagenment with line managers on an ongoing basis
- Managing the Aspiration Skills Tracking system to ensure all employees data is correct, assessment targets are set and progress is monitored. Consult with Line management to ensure active engagement in the progress
- Effective consultation regarding business constraint and opportunities which could hinder or enhance learning exp for Sales employees
- Produce accurate Skills tracking reports and circulate as appropriate
- Content should consist of single or multiple modular experiences concatenated into entire learning pathways
- Set up the software to monitor progress against these pathways through reliable and valid workplace assessment practices
- Assist line managers to optimise the system utilisation for tracking and reporting
Desired Skills:
- Project management
- Learning and development
- Afrikaans speaking
- Aspiration Skills Tracking