IT Project Manager – Gauteng Woodmead

Part time position (15 to 20 hours per week)

Requiring an Afrikaans speaking person

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 5 years exp in the Learning and Development field

Minimum 5 years project Management exp on a corporate level

Proven exp in stakeholder communication and management to ensure project milestones are achieved according to time and quality requirements

2 to 3 years design and development exp

Relevant tertiary qualification

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Review existing learning content available and advise the extent to which content could be used as is, edited or redeveloped based on business requirements

Overseeing design and development and contributing to products where applicable

Sourcing relevant vendors according to development requirements

Planning project milestones and managing outsourced development teams

Develop a deep understanding of learner needs and preferences and the ability to use this knowledge to inform product decisions

Ensuring effective engagenment with line managers on an ongoing basis

Managing the Aspiration Skills Tracking system to ensure all employees data is correct, assessment targets are set and progress is monitored. Consult with Line management to ensure active engagement in the progress

Effective consultation regarding business constraint and opportunities which could hinder or enhance learning exp for Sales employees

Produce accurate Skills tracking reports and circulate as appropriate

Content should consist of single or multiple modular experiences concatenated into entire learning pathways

Set up the software to monitor progress against these pathways through reliable and valid workplace assessment practices

Assist line managers to optimise the system utilisation for tracking and reporting

Desired Skills:

Project management

Learning and development

Afrikaans speaking

Aspiration Skills Tracking

