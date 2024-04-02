IT Technical Support

The main purpose of this role is to provide client support by resolving requests and incidents to ensure optimal infrastructure functionality. This is a 1st line support role.
Key Responsibilities
- Process client requests and resolve incidents swiftly
- Ensure hardware, desktop, network, app and connectivity functionality
- Collaborate with third party service providers to resolve technical issues
- Functional network and infrastructure knowledge
- Network and infrastructure maintenance
- Ticket closure resolved timeously
- Optimal BSC performance
- Client satisfaction
Technical Skills
- Technical and product knowledge; hardware and software
- Technical skills such as Office 365, Servicing certificates, knowledge of and experience with third party service provider products, network connection and -function knowledge.
- Interpersonal skills
- Communication
- Relationship building
Minimum Requirements
- 2 – 3 years of support experience
- Any IT related experience
- Extensive experience in Hardware, Application and Software understanding
Desired Skills:
- Helpdesk
- Tech Support
- Tier 1
- IT support
- Azure
- DNC
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate