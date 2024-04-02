IT Technical Support

Apr 2, 2024

The main purpose of this role is to provide client support by resolving requests and incidents to ensure optimal infrastructure functionality. This is a 1st line support role.

Key Responsibilities

  • Process client requests and resolve incidents swiftly
  • Ensure hardware, desktop, network, app and connectivity functionality
  • Collaborate with third party service providers to resolve technical issues
  • Functional network and infrastructure knowledge
  • Network and infrastructure maintenance
  • Ticket closure resolved timeously
  • Optimal BSC performance
  • Client satisfaction

Technical Skills

  • Technical and product knowledge; hardware and software
  • Technical skills such as Office 365, Servicing certificates, knowledge of and experience with third party service provider products, network connection and -function knowledge.
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Communication
  • Relationship building

Minimum Requirements

  • 2 – 3 years of support experience
  • Any IT related experience
  • Extensive experience in Hardware, Application and Software understanding

Desired Skills:

  • Helpdesk
  • Tech Support
  • Tier 1
  • IT support
  • Azure
  • DNC

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

