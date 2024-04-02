IT Technical Support – Western Cape Cape Town

The main purpose of this role is to provide client support by resolving requests and incidents to ensure optimal infrastructure functionality. This is a 1st line support role.

Key Responsibilities

Process client requests and resolve incidents swiftly

Ensure hardware, desktop, network, app and connectivity functionality

Collaborate with third party service providers to resolve technical issues

Functional network and infrastructure knowledge

Network and infrastructure maintenance

Ticket closure resolved timeously

Optimal BSC performance

Client satisfaction

Technical Skills

Technical and product knowledge; hardware and software

Technical skills such as Office 365, Servicing certificates, knowledge of and experience with third party service provider products, network connection and -function knowledge.

Interpersonal skills

Communication

Relationship building

Minimum Requirements

2 – 3 years of support experience

Any IT related experience

Extensive experience in Hardware, Application and Software understanding

Desired Skills:

Helpdesk

Tech Support

Tier 1

IT support

Azure

DNC

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

