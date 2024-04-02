Junior Project Manager

A recognized qualification at NQF Level 6 or equivalent qualification in the field of Project Management.

A minimum of 5 years working experience in the field of Project Management.

Membership in good standing with a professional body in the field of project management (PMP) Project Management Professional.

Extensive experience in Project administration and governance artefacts, including budget coordination and facilitation.

Desired Skills:

pmp

Project Management Office (PMO)

Project Management Processes

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– A recognized qualification at NQF Level 6 or equivalent qualification in the field of Project Management.

– A minimum of 5 years working experience in the field of Project Management.

– Membership in good standing with a professional body in the field of project management (PMP) Project Management Professional.

– Extensive experience in Project administration and governance artefacts, including budget coordination and facilitation.

Learn more/Apply for this position