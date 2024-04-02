Junior Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

- A recognized qualification at NQF Level 6 or equivalent qualification in the field of Project Management.
- A minimum of 5 years working experience in the field of Project Management.
- Membership in good standing with a professional body in the field of project management (PMP) Project Management Professional.
- Extensive experience in Project administration and governance artefacts, including budget coordination and facilitation.
Desired Skills:
- pmp
- Project Management Office (PMO)
- Project Management Processes
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
– A recognized qualification at NQF Level 6 or equivalent qualification in the field of Project Management.
– A minimum of 5 years working experience in the field of Project Management.
– Membership in good standing with a professional body in the field of project management (PMP) Project Management Professional.
– Extensive experience in Project administration and governance artefacts, including budget coordination and facilitation.