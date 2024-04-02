Junior Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Apr 2, 2024

  • A recognized qualification at NQF Level 6 or equivalent qualification in the field of Project Management.
  • A minimum of 5 years working experience in the field of Project Management.
  • Membership in good standing with a professional body in the field of project management (PMP) Project Management Professional.
  • Extensive experience in Project administration and governance artefacts, including budget coordination and facilitation.

Desired Skills:

  • pmp
  • Project Management Office (PMO)
  • Project Management Processes

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

