Junior Software Engineer

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Software development of the telescope operational software. All stages of the full software development life cycle may be encountered: from requirements analysis, architectural input, software design and development, to testing, integration and deployment, as well as close interaction with hardware subsystems.
- Participate in deployment environments and processes, this may involve site visits to the Karoo.
- Participate in commissioning and lab integration of software and hardware.
- Participate in coding standard compliance and code reviews.
- Follow System Engineering principles for development of software.
- Produce documentation sets for the applicable subsystem as required.
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
QUALIFICATION:
- Tech/ B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 3 years’ working experience
- Eng. / B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 3 years’ working experience
- Eng / [URL Removed] (Comp Sci) with 2 years’ working experience
- PhD / [URL Removed] only with 1 year working experience
- Engineering (with a software focus) or related field
EXPERIENCE:
- Experience in programming languages (Python or C++ or Java).
- Experience in prototyping and development, including, testing, deployment, commissioning, release, and support of large-scale projects.
- Experience with test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies, and frameworks; and supporting systems like revision control and build systems.
- Experience with quality assurance processes and software development processes and willingness to participate in improving software development processes and software quality procedures.
- Experience in the implementation of project management and system engineering principles
KNOWLEDGE:
- Modern software collaboration tools such as GitHub, Containers, Google Drive, JIRA.
- Python programming language
Desired Skills:
- Python
- C++
- Java