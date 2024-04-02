Mechanical Laboratory Technical Specialis – Mpumalanga Middelburg

JOB SPECIFICATION

The Mechanical Laboratory has a Production Technician vacancy. Our successful incumbent will be responsible for:

Ensuring that the quality of testing performed in the Mechanical Laboratory is in line with the required standards of the business and the laboratory.

Conducting non-routine test work, continuous optimization of processes, development of new test methods, improving existing test methods, solving technical problems and ensuring that all relevant systems are updated and changes implemented accordingly.

Perform validations, identify criteria for revalidation as well as compile validation documentation.

Commission equipment and instruments in line with the required Laboratory practices and procedures.

Maintain and improve current quality control systems to ensure validity and accuracy of testing.

Perform the required internal calibrations and/ or verifications on relevant equipment.

Evaluate quality critical suppliers.

PERSON SPECIFICATION

Minimum qualification required is a BEng (Metallurgy and Material Science / BSc. (Hons) Material Science.

A minimum of 2 years’ relevant laboratory experience at technician level in testing and quality management.

Possess knowledge of mechanical and metallurgical testing and processes, statistics and quality control systems, testing equipment principles, root cause analysis, method development and method validation, as well as data analysis and interpretation

Must be computer literate

Experience as a Technical signatory in an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory will be an added advantage

Technical skills required; Mechanical and metallurgical testing and equipment, statistics, quality principles, in depth problem solving and root cause analysis

Basic people management skills required include conflict resolution, coaching and mentoring and written and oral communication

Personal competencies required; time management, initiative, attention to detail, integrity, self-discipline, proactive, sound judgement andability to work independently.

Desired Skills:

laboratory techncian

Testing

Quality Management

quality control

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

