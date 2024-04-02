Mechanical Laboratory Technical Specialist – Mining Industry

Job Title: Mechanical Laboratory Technical Specialist – Mining Industry

Location: Mpumalanga, South Africa

Job Summary:

Hire Resolve’s client is seeking a highly skilled and experienced Mechanical Laboratory Technical Specialist to join their team in Mpumalanga. The successful candidate will be responsible for overseeing and conducting tests and experiments on various mechanical components and equipment in our laboratory to ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in mechanical engineering, excellent problem-solving skills, and the ability to work well in a team environment.

Responsibilities:



Ensure that testing conducted in the Mechanical Laboratory meets both business and laboratory standards.

Conduct non-routine tests, optimize processes, develop new test methods, enhance existing ones, troubleshoot technical issues, and update relevant systems accordingly.

Manage validations, establish revalidation criteria, and compile validation documentation.

Commission equipment and instruments following Laboratory practices and procedures.

Enhance existing quality control systems to uphold the validity and accuracy of testing.

Perform internal calibrations and verifications on relevant equipment.

Evaluate suppliers critical to quality.

Requirements:

Grade 12

BEng Degree in Metallurgy and Material Science or a BSc Honors Degree in Material Science

2 years of relevant laboratory experience at a technician level in testing and quality management

Strong knowledge of mechanical testing procedures and equipment

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment

Strong communication and presentation skills

Proficiency in MS Office and other technical software programs

Knowledge of industry standards and regulations

Benefits:

Salary: R400K-R600K per year

Family Responsibility Leave (if applicable)

Desired Skills:

