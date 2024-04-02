Mendix Developer

Job Description:

An Intermediate Mendix Developer is responsible for developing, and deploying high-quality applications using the Mendix low-code development platform.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with development team to realize applications efficiently.

Develop robust and scalable applications using the Mendix low-code platform.

Integrate Mendix applications with existing systems and third-party services using APIs and web services.

Optimize application performance and ensure scalability and reliability.

Providing Mendix Training and mentoring to junior developers.

Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues in Mendix applications, ensuring smooth operation in production environments.

Documenting applications and processes

Desired Skills:

Mendix applications

– Optimize application performance

– Integrate Mendix applications

Mendix low-code development platform

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Requirements:

– Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field.

– 2+ years of experience in software development, with a focus on Mendix development.

– At least Intermediate Mendix Certified

– Strong proficiency in the Mendix low-code platform, including building and configuring data models, microflows, and user interfaces.

– Strong communication skills.

– Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.

– Experience with Agile development methodologies.

