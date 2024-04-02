PHP Developer

Full Stack PHP Developer

REMOTE

We are seeking an Intermediate to Senior Full Stack PHP Developer with WordPress

experience to help our client accelerate their digital product strategy.

What you’ll be doing:

? Help them grow their business by writing and maintaining an efficient and

maintainable codebase in the following languages – PHP, Javascript, SCSS,

HTML and AWS.

? Take part in code reviews, providing constructive feedback to the team.

? Continually look to raise the bar on code quality and use of frameworks,

evangelizing best practices and facilitating open discussion for the team to

challenge itself.

? Focus on the end user experience for products, adhering to best

practices and industry standards.

? Follow best-in-class agile processes and promote best practice around UI

tasks.

? Drive for use of accepted design patterns to allow for autonomous and

iterative development and future scaling needs.

? Understand the business context to allow you to anticipate and minimize the

cost of future change.

Requirements:

? Proven development experience in PHP with a strong grasp of OOP and

SOLID principles.

? Proficiency in building efficient, testable, and reusable PHP modules.

? Comprehensive knowledge of MVC architecture.

? Expertise in MySQL, including understanding of database design and creating

schemas that support business processes.

? Demonstrable skills in web technologies including HTML5, CSS3, and

JavaScript/jQuery.

? Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, especially Git.

? Extensive experience with WordPress, including creating and maintaining

custom plugins and themes, understanding of custom post types,

taxonomies, hooks, actions, and filters.

? Commitment to writing modular, readable, secure, and performant code.

? Adherence to industry best practices and familiarity with agile processes.

? Strong understanding of responsive design and development practices.

? Knowledge of RESTful Web Services.

? Excellent problem-solving skills, with the ability to work both independently

and collaboratively.

? Capability to handle multiple projects simultaneously.

? Outstanding written and verbal communication skills.

What skills and experience would set you up for success in the role:

In addition to the core PHP development skills, a good understanding of the

following tools and technologies would be highly advantageous:

? Working knowledge of cloud servers, such as AWS/Digital Ocean.

? Working knowledge of Linux systems (Ubuntu/CentOS) and development

stacks.

? Experience building user interfaces for websites and/or web applications.

? Experience designing and developing responsive design websites (Mobile

First).

? Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, specifically Git and SVN.

? Front end build tools and task runners such as Gulp and Grunt.

? Experience with Flutter, Vue, React or Angular.

? Experience with CSS Compilers (SCSS and LESS).

? Experience with package management tools for client side and server side

dependencies (Composer, NPM, Bower etc…)

Attributes

? Show a strong sense of personal mastery and desire to learn new

technologies, apply them and share with the rest of the team.

? Proven ability to plan and organize.

? Handles pressure confidently and appropriately.

? Ability to work independently or with a team and adapt to changing

situational requirements.

? Excellent analytical, problem solving and communication skills.

They love what they do, and this comes through in their delivery. They want to work with

great people who are leaders in their field! Join them as they travel the journey to

make content available anywhere, anytime, affordably and on any device.

Desired Skills:

PHP

MVC

Mysql

Database Design

HTML5

CSS3

Javascript

jQuery

WordPress

Git

Custum plugins

Restfull web services

Cloud servers

AWS

Flutter

Vue

React

CSS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Our client is an exciting software company based in Cape Town. They offer

digital products to publishers and brands with a client base both local and

international. They run a flexible self-managing team work environment and take

a lot of pride in their work. Their product suite enables effective and secure distribution of content across platforms and channels and they strive to make an interesting impact on the way digital content is packaged for distribution. Their product architecture is simple yet

scalable to meet our clients unique needs.

