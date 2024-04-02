Project Manager

Drive Success at Sea: Join our Client as a Project Manager and Navigate Innovation, Efficiency, and Excellence in the Offshore Engineering Consultant Industry

Is this you?

You are a proactive and dynamic individual with a passion for project management. You thrive in nurturing client relationships and driving profitability through exceptional delivery and are process-driven.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it):

As the Project Manager, you’ll be at the helm of operational deployment, ensuring projects are delivered within agreed timeframes while maintaining high-quality standards. You’ll develop detailed project plans, manage project teams, and negotiate rates with field resources to ensure cost-effective delivery.

Your role extends beyond project management, as you act as the main point of contact for clients, ensuring their satisfaction and driving up-selling opportunities. You’ll love this role as you will have the opportunity to do what you love in an organisation that will push you to be the best in the industry, through encouraging both professional and personal growth.

Where you’ll be doing it:

You’ll be based at the head office in Cape Town, within an organisation that operates across Africa and specialises in asset integrity management and maintenance optimisation solutions across sectors such as oil and gas, renewable energy, maritime, and infrastructure.

What you’ll need:

To excel in this role, you’ll need a proven track record in project management, with experience in delivering projects on time and within budget. Strong leadership skills are essential as you’ll be directly managing project teams and interacting with clients. A background in contract management, financial forecasting, and stakeholder engagement will set you apart. Additionally, familiarity with HSSEQC procedures and regulations is advantageous.

What you’ll get:

In addition to a competitive salary, you’ll have the opportunity to work with a dynamic team passionate about making a difference in Africa. They offer a supportive work environment where your contributions are valued, and professional development is encouraged.

