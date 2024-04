PROJECT MANAGER ICT – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

The main purpose of the job is to lead the Project Management Office and will be responsible for designing the framework within which projects are created, managed and completed. Create methodologies, standards, and dependencies according to which projects are designed.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Product developement

Software development cycle

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

