Ruby Developer

A technology-driven company, based in Cape Town, is seeking a Ruby Developer to join their team on a Hybrid Model (Cape Town/Stellenbosch). A strong background/understanding would be vital for this position. Please apply if you meet the below requirements. No remote option available.

Qualifications & Requirements:

Matric (Grade 12) or equivalent

Degree in IT related field (desired)

Proven work experience as full stack developer with strong knowledge of Ruby on Rails and AWS

AWS (EC2, S3, Lambda, Ubuntu, Nginx, Redis, Aurora Postgres)

HTML, JavaScript, CSS, React/React Native

