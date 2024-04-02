A technology-driven company, based in Cape Town, is seeking a Ruby Developer to join their team on a Hybrid Model (Cape Town/Stellenbosch). A strong background/understanding would be vital for this position. Please apply if you meet the below requirements. No remote option available.
Qualifications & Requirements:
- Matric (Grade 12) or equivalent
- Degree in IT related field (desired)
- Proven work experience as full stack developer with strong knowledge of Ruby on Rails and AWS
- AWS (EC2, S3, Lambda, Ubuntu, Nginx, Redis, Aurora Postgres)
- HTML, JavaScript, CSS, React/React Native
Desired Skills:
- ruby
- react
- react native
- aws
- html
- css
- javascript
