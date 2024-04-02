Ruby Developer

Apr 2, 2024

A technology-driven company, based in Cape Town, is seeking a Ruby Developer to join their team on a Hybrid Model (Cape Town/Stellenbosch). A strong background/understanding would be vital for this position. Please apply if you meet the below requirements. No remote option available.

Qualifications & Requirements:

  • Matric (Grade 12) or equivalent
  • Degree in IT related field (desired)
  • Proven work experience as full stack developer with strong knowledge of Ruby on Rails and AWS
  • AWS (EC2, S3, Lambda, Ubuntu, Nginx, Redis, Aurora Postgres)
  • HTML, JavaScript, CSS, React/React Native

