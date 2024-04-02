Senior Erlang Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We are looking for experienced developers with knowledge of functional programming languages such as Erlang, Clojure, Haskell, Scala and the imperative languages like C, Java and Objective-C. The right candidates will join small teams of highly skilled systems engineers developing software using Erlang/OTP. You will gain valuable experience in exciting state-of-the-art systems within the Telecom, Financial Services, Banking, Messaging and Logistics sectors.

Desired Skills:

With an in depth knowledge of real time or embedded software and associated hardware

code

test and support of Erlang and related software

Java

Clojure

Haskell

Erlang

