Senior Erlang Developer

Apr 2, 2024

We are looking for experienced developers with knowledge of functional programming languages such as Erlang, Clojure, Haskell, Scala and the imperative languages like C, Java and Objective-C. The right candidates will join small teams of highly skilled systems engineers developing software using Erlang/OTP. You will gain valuable experience in exciting state-of-the-art systems within the Telecom, Financial Services, Banking, Messaging and Logistics sectors.

Desired Skills:

  • With an in depth knowledge of real time or embedded software and associated hardware
  • code
  • test and support of Erlang and related software
  • Java
  • Clojure
  • Haskell
  • Erlang

