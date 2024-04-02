Senior IT Project Manager

Our client in the Industrial Processing, Distribution, and Services Industry with two primary areas of focus: Industrial Equipment Services and Consumer Industries (food and ingredient solutions) is looking to recruit a Project Manager on a fixed-term contract.

What you’ll do:

The IT Project Manager is responsible for leading, overseeing, and ensuring the successful delivery and management of single or multiple projects within scope, quality, time, and cost constraints that may be clearly defined or may require dynamic change management to deliver business value.

Experience required:

5 – 7 years experience in IT Project Management (Cloud Management)

Qualifications required:

Agile Certification or Prince 2

MS Projects (advanced)

Personal Attributes

Essential:

Focus on getting things done

Strong inclination for change agility

A preference for translating strategy into action

Concern for communicating clearly

Readiness to make and own decisions

Focus on initiating action

Customer centricity and focus

Remaining resilient under stress and pressure

The requirement are as follows:

Term = 6 month, with an option renew should there be additional requirements

Successful candidate must be fully vaccinated with a certificate

Own laptop

No remote working

Location – Isando

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position