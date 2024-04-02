Senior IT Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client in the Industrial Processing, Distribution, and Services Industry with two primary areas of focus: Industrial Equipment Services and Consumer Industries (food and ingredient solutions) is looking to recruit a Project Manager on a fixed-term contract.
What you’ll do:
- The IT Project Manager is responsible for leading, overseeing, and ensuring the successful delivery and management of single or multiple projects within scope, quality, time, and cost constraints that may be clearly defined or may require dynamic change management to deliver business value.
Experience required:
- 5 – 7 years experience in IT Project Management (Cloud Management)
Qualifications required:
- Agile Certification or Prince 2
- MS Projects (advanced)
Personal Attributes
Essential:
- Focus on getting things done
- Strong inclination for change agility
- A preference for translating strategy into action
- Concern for communicating clearly
- Readiness to make and own decisions
- Focus on initiating action
- Customer centricity and focus
- Remaining resilient under stress and pressure
The requirement are as follows:
- Term = 6 month, with an option renew should there be additional requirements
- Successful candidate must be fully vaccinated with a certificate
- Own laptop
- No remote working
- Location – Isando
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery