Senior Mendix Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

A Senior Mendix Developer is responsible for designing, developing, and deploying high-quality applications using the Mendix low-code development platform. They will work closely with stakeholders to understand requirements and translate them into scalable and efficient solutions.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with business analysts, project managers, and other stakeholders to gather requirements and define project scope.

Design and develop robust and scalable applications using the Mendix low-code platform.

Integrate Mendix applications with existing systems and third-party services using APIs and web services.

Optimize application performance and ensure scalability and reliability.

Implement best practices in software development, including version control, testing, and documentation.

Provide technical leadership and mentorship to junior Mendix developers.

Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues in Mendix applications, ensuring smooth operation in production environments.

Desired Skills:

HTML

CSS

Javascript

RESTful APIs

Mendix Certified

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Requirements:

– Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field.

– 4+ years of experience in software development, with a focus on Mendix development.

– At least Advanced Mendix Certified

– Strong proficiency in the Mendix low-code platform, including building and configuring data models, microflows, and user interfaces.

– Proficiency in web technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and RESTful APIs.

– Experience with version control systems such as Git.

– Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

– Strong communication skills with the ability to collaborate effectively with stakeholders at all levels.

– Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.

– Experience with Agile development methodologies.

