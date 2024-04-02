Senior Mendix Developer

Apr 2, 2024

A Senior Mendix Developer is responsible for designing, developing, and deploying high-quality applications using the Mendix low-code development platform. They will work closely with stakeholders to understand requirements and translate them into scalable and efficient solutions.

Responsibilities:

  • Collaborate with business analysts, project managers, and other stakeholders to gather requirements and define project scope.
  • Design and develop robust and scalable applications using the Mendix low-code platform.
  • Integrate Mendix applications with existing systems and third-party services using APIs and web services.
  • Optimize application performance and ensure scalability and reliability.
  • Implement best practices in software development, including version control, testing, and documentation.
  • Provide technical leadership and mentorship to junior Mendix developers.
  • Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues in Mendix applications, ensuring smooth operation in production environments.

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Javascript
  • RESTful APIs
  • Mendix Certified

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Requirements:

– Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field.
– 4+ years of experience in software development, with a focus on Mendix development.
– At least Advanced Mendix Certified
– Strong proficiency in the Mendix low-code platform, including building and configuring data models, microflows, and user interfaces.
– Proficiency in web technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and RESTful APIs.
– Experience with version control systems such as Git.
– Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
– Strong communication skills with the ability to collaborate effectively with stakeholders at all levels.
– Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.
– Experience with Agile development methodologies.

Learn more/Apply for this position