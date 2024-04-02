A Senior Mendix Developer is responsible for designing, developing, and deploying high-quality applications using the Mendix low-code development platform. They will work closely with stakeholders to understand requirements and translate them into scalable and efficient solutions.
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with business analysts, project managers, and other stakeholders to gather requirements and define project scope.
- Design and develop robust and scalable applications using the Mendix low-code platform.
- Integrate Mendix applications with existing systems and third-party services using APIs and web services.
- Optimize application performance and ensure scalability and reliability.
- Implement best practices in software development, including version control, testing, and documentation.
- Provide technical leadership and mentorship to junior Mendix developers.
- Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues in Mendix applications, ensuring smooth operation in production environments.
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
- RESTful APIs
- Mendix Certified
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Requirements:
– Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field.
– 4+ years of experience in software development, with a focus on Mendix development.
– At least Advanced Mendix Certified
– Strong proficiency in the Mendix low-code platform, including building and configuring data models, microflows, and user interfaces.
– Proficiency in web technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and RESTful APIs.
– Experience with version control systems such as Git.
– Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
– Strong communication skills with the ability to collaborate effectively with stakeholders at all levels.
– Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.
– Experience with Agile development methodologies.