Senior Project Manager

SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER FOR AN HR TRANSFORMATION PROJECT

Our client, a Financial Service Institute, has a vacancy for the abovementioned position. To lead and deliver a major HR transformation project.

Manage the daily delivery of projects in accordance with project objectives and delivery scope.

Support development of or facilitate quality assurance on requirements and solution design, including effective visibility on poor quality.

Translate scope, requirements and solution design to an effective work breakdown.

Structure and planning roadmap.

Ensure effective delivery resource management and delivery governance in alignment with project and work breakdown structure milestones, including approvals and change control governance.

Manage completeness and quality of documentation to support project delivery.

Ensure effective project operationalisation, handover and project close-out.

Effectively manage delivery risk to ensure optimal delivery within the agreed risk appetite.

Identify, create visibility and ensure alignment on delivery risks

Effectively facilitate remediation and / or escalation of delivery risks on projects.

Manage financial resources.

Support development of or facilitate quality assurance on project budget estimations.

Manage project expenses in alignment with project budgets with effective governance and risk management actions.

Monitor and support the achievement of business benefits.

Deliver a value proposition to customers and internal team that adds strategic value to the organisation.

Participate and take ownership to optimise processes, governance and enablement tools.

Play a thought leadership role on projects to align to strategy, identify opportunities, connect dots and improve the quality of solutioning and delivery.

Identify and implement measurable actions to create tangible value for business and project owners (delivery resource efficiencies, turn-around time reduction, cost efficiencies, integrated planning etc.).

Desired Skills:

Experience in HR

Solid project management experience

Leadership and ownership

Manage optimal delivery

Manage quality of documentation

Project operationalisation

handover and close-out

Learn more/Apply for this position