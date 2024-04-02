Snr Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our clients, leaders in the mining and manufacturing space have a fantastic opportunity for a business analyst. Suitable candidates must have experience in banking and trading.

Type of position: Contract 6 to 12 months with a view to extend.

Work Model: Hybrid.

Job Purpose:

To facilitate the development and implementation of systems based on a clear understanding of business requirements in alignment to IT strategic priorities.

Outputs:

Results Delivery

Stakeholder Relationship Management

Process Management

Self Management

Transformation and Innovation Contribution

If you meet the above and would like to know more, kindly send through your latest updated CV and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

