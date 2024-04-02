Solution Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng

Job Title: Solution Analyst

Job Summary:

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base. We are seeking a skilled and experiencedSolution Analystto join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Solution Analyst will be responsible for business and system [URL Removed] successful candidate will have a blend of technical knowledge, project management skills, and a customer-centric mindset to drive the development of innovative and valuable IT solutions. They will possesses a strong knowledge of API specification and design, Postman, Jira, Confluence, Agile, UML, MS Visio, excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.

Responsibilities:

The SA’s main role is to translate & document business requirements into technical impacts detailing integration points, impacted systems, and detailed solution-related information.

Collaboratively works within squads during design & delivery.

Requirements:

6-8 years in the IT industry.

Background in the Banking industry.

API specification and design.

Experience with Postman, Jira and Confluence.

Experience in an Agile environment.

Experience with UML and MS Visio.

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

