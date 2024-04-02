Solution Analyst at Reverside

Job Title: Solution Analyst
Job Summary:
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base. We are seeking a skilled and experiencedSolution Analystto join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Solution Analyst will be responsible for business and system [URL Removed] successful candidate will have a blend of technical knowledge, project management skills, and a customer-centric mindset to drive the development of innovative and valuable IT solutions. They will possesses a strong knowledge of API specification and design, Postman, Jira, Confluence, Agile, UML, MS Visio, excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.
Responsibilities:
- The SA’s main role is to translate & document business requirements into technical impacts detailing integration points, impacted systems, and detailed solution-related information.
- Collaboratively works within squads during design & delivery.
Requirements:
- 6-8 years in the IT industry.
- Background in the Banking industry.
- API specification and design.
- Experience with Postman, Jira and Confluence.
- Experience in an Agile environment.
- Experience with UML and MS Visio.
Desired Skills:
- API specification and des
- Postman
- Jira and Confluence
- Agile
- UML
- MS Visio
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]