An industry leading Bank has an exciting opportunity available for a Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team.

Purpose Statement

Let me tell you a bit about yourself.

You are a tech-savvy individual who understands the importance of staying ahead of the game when it comes to technology. You know that DevOps culture is the key to solving problems at scale, and you have a passion for innovation and love to explore new skills and techniques in a dynamic and fast-paced environment. If this sounds like you or the person you want to be, we have the perfect opportunity for you!

As a Solutions Architect, you will be responsible for the success of a product. You will have full autonomy over your application, acting as the apex technical leader for your product. The scale and growth of the client base means that you get to solve complex problems at scale.

You will bring deep technical knowledge of at least one programming paradigm, preferably object-oriented or functional programming, and be comfortable working with languages like C#, Java, JavaScript, or Python. Additionally, you will have experience with both relational and non-relational databases, as well as AWS cloud skills. You will have the opportunity to learn and work with domain-driven design, event-driven architecture, and Kubernetes. You will be a problem solver at heart, with the ability to think critically and creatively to find innovative solutions.

You will have the opportunity to explore new skills and technologies, while working with a team of dedicated professionals in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.

Experience

10+ years’ experience in IT Delivery, including a minimum of 2+ years’ experience in architecture

4+ years’ experience in solution design

4+ years’ experience as a Solutions Architect

Financial Services experience

Experience must be in designing end-to-end and full stack

End-to-end – able to design solution, which includes all components, ensuring that all end users are services correctly in production

Full stack – able to design for each component within the solution addressing the functional (application), non-functional (platform) and infrastructure and cloud services

Qualifications

Minimum:

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Ideal:

A relevant post graduate degree

AWS Solutions Architect Associate and/or Professional Certification

Knowledge

Minimum:

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Systems analysis and design

Agile systems development processes (CI/CD standards and agile delivery methods)

A solid understanding of modern software development environments

Component-based and Service-oriented Architecture

Designing and delivering resilient solutions

Policies, standards, patterns, and best practices

Financial Services solutions environment

Ideal:

Solid understanding of:

Banking business model

Business process modelling

Business analysis

Cloud architectures

Big data

DevOps development culture and principles

Various development technologies (preferably Cobol, Java, .NET, JavaScript, and Python ecosystems)

Skills

Communications Skills

Attention to Detail

Commercial Thinking Skills

Facilitation Skills

Business Process Modelling skills (IDEF-0, Financial Modelling, Enterprise Architect, BPMN, etc.)

Negotiation skills

Problem solving skills

Analytical Skills

