Solutions Architect – Insurance

An industry leading Bank has an exciting opportunity available for a Solutions Architect within the insurance space to join their dynamic team.

Purpose Statement

We are looking for a Solutions Architect to join the Insurance team. As a Solutions Architect, you will be responsible for the success of a product. You will have full autonomy over your application, acting as the apex technical leader for your product. The scale and growth of the client base means that you get to solve complex problems at scale.

You will bring deep technical knowledge of at least one programming paradigm, preferably object-oriented or functional programming, and be comfortable working on programming assignments using either of: SQL, C#, Java, JavaScript, C++, C or Python. Additionally, you will have experience with both relational and non-relational databases, as well as basic AWS cloud skills. You will intimately understand dataflows, system integration and constructing a highly available architecture. You will have the opportunity to learn and work with domain-driven design, event-driven architecture, and Kubernetes. You will be a problem solver at heart, with the ability to think critically and creatively to find innovative solutions.

You will have the opportunity to explore new skills and technologies, while working with a team of dedicated professionals in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.

Role purpose:

To own (develop, maintain, and enhance) the technology strategy and the target state solution architecture within Insurance.

To design a fit for purpose technology operating model (including core concepts, features and elements that provide an overarching framework) that will enable to execute on their strategic objectives.

To produce a comprehensive technical specification for that offers a technically viable solution and address the business requirements.

Experience

Minimum:

At least 5 years’ relevant design and development experience.

At least 3 years’ proven experience as an Architect (pre-sales advantageous) in the insurance or banking industry.

Evidence of delivering Proof of concept solutions to third parties.

At least 4 years’ experience in:

Presenting to Mid-senior level management to convey technical concepts in a simplified, understandable language.

Analysis, design and writing technical specifications.

Constructing detail technical design and non-functional requirements.

Designing and delivering scalable and resilient solutions.

Ideal:

Deep understanding of continuous availability.

Commitment to frequent incremental release philosophy and practice.

Insurance, Banking and Finance experience

Understand relational database design concepts, and familiarity to 3NF & de-normalised database solutions.

Qualifications

Minimum

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Bachelor’s degree in information technology

Ideal or Preferred

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science

Knowledge

Minimum:

System architecture (technical design, software architecture).

Data flow diagrams, and high-level systems diagrams.

IT systems development processes.

Application development / Software development (typed and scripting coding languages).

Waterfall and Agile systems development processes (Prince II / Safe).

CI/CD standards and agile delivery methods.

Service-Oriented Architecture.

Ideal:

Banking systems

Insurance systems

Knowledge of UML

Cloud architectures

Working knowledge of AWS / Azure

Solid understanding of:

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

AWS/Azure cloud components and cloud vs on premise solutions

Skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to Detail

Analytical Skills

Facilitation Skills

Business Process Modelling skills (IDEF-0, Financial Modelling, Enterprise Architect, BPMN, etc.)

