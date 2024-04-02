Solutions Architect – Salesforce

Apr 2, 2024

An industry leading Bank has an exciting opportunity available for a Solutions Architect within the Salesforce space to join their dynamic team.
Purpose Statement
As part of our ongoing commitment to excellence, we are seeking a seasoned Salesforce Solutions Architect to join our dynamic team. This role is integral to overseeing and enhancing our Salesforce architecture, driving high-impact projects to success, and leading our technology teams towards delivering exceptional client value.

Why Join Us?

  • Career Development: Committed to your professional growth, offering full support for certifications, access to Udemy, cloud training platforms, and dedicated time for learning.
  • Innovative Culture: Be part of a team that values research, compliance, and delivery, driving the bank’s technological direction.
  • Flexible Work Environment: Enjoy a hybrid work schedule, with 3 days in the office, fostering both collaboration and work-life balance.
  • Rewarding Projects: Work on the bank’s highest-profile Salesforce projects, making a direct impact on our clients and the success of our teams.

Experience

  • Proven experience with enterprise architecture frameworks and business process modelling.
  • Strong understanding of network architecture and security protocols.
  • Experience in cloud computing environments (AWS)
  • Knowledge of continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) and DevOps practices.
  • 3- 5 years’ experience as an Architect
  • 3- 5 years’ experience working with postilion card management system

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
  • A relevant post graduate degree
  • Certification in AWS Architecture

Knowledge
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
  • Systems analysis and design
  • UML or equivalent modelling language
  • Technical Test Plan Design
  • IT systems development processes
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance

Ideal:

  • Detailed knowledge of:
  • Banking systems
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Knowledge of UML
  • Solid understanding of:
  • Bank’s systems environment
  • Bank business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Commercial Thinking Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific)
  • Contactable via own mobile phone

