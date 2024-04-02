Solutions Architect – Salesforce

An industry leading Bank has an exciting opportunity available for a Solutions Architect within the Salesforce space to join their dynamic team.
Purpose Statement
As part of our ongoing commitment to excellence, we are seeking a seasoned Salesforce Solutions Architect to join our dynamic team. This role is integral to overseeing and enhancing our Salesforce architecture, driving high-impact projects to success, and leading our technology teams towards delivering exceptional client value.
Why Join Us?
- Career Development: Committed to your professional growth, offering full support for certifications, access to Udemy, cloud training platforms, and dedicated time for learning.
- Innovative Culture: Be part of a team that values research, compliance, and delivery, driving the bank’s technological direction.
- Flexible Work Environment: Enjoy a hybrid work schedule, with 3 days in the office, fostering both collaboration and work-life balance.
- Rewarding Projects: Work on the bank’s highest-profile Salesforce projects, making a direct impact on our clients and the success of our teams.
Experience
- Proven experience with enterprise architecture frameworks and business process modelling.
- Strong understanding of network architecture and security protocols.
- Experience in cloud computing environments (AWS)
- Knowledge of continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) and DevOps practices.
- 3- 5 years’ experience as an Architect
- 3- 5 years’ experience working with postilion card management system
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant post graduate degree
- Certification in AWS Architecture
Knowledge
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
- Systems analysis and design
- UML or equivalent modelling language
- Technical Test Plan Design
- IT systems development processes
- Application development
- Standards and governance
Ideal:
- Detailed knowledge of:
- Banking systems
- Agile development life cycle
- Knowledge of UML
- Solid understanding of:
- Bank’s systems environment
- Bank business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific)
- Contactable via own mobile phone
