Solutions Architect – Salesforce

An industry leading Bank has an exciting opportunity available for a Solutions Architect within the Salesforce space to join their dynamic team.

Purpose Statement

As part of our ongoing commitment to excellence, we are seeking a seasoned Salesforce Solutions Architect to join our dynamic team. This role is integral to overseeing and enhancing our Salesforce architecture, driving high-impact projects to success, and leading our technology teams towards delivering exceptional client value.

Why Join Us?

Career Development: Committed to your professional growth, offering full support for certifications, access to Udemy, cloud training platforms, and dedicated time for learning.

Innovative Culture: Be part of a team that values research, compliance, and delivery, driving the bank’s technological direction.

Flexible Work Environment: Enjoy a hybrid work schedule, with 3 days in the office, fostering both collaboration and work-life balance.

Rewarding Projects: Work on the bank’s highest-profile Salesforce projects, making a direct impact on our clients and the success of our teams.

Experience

Proven experience with enterprise architecture frameworks and business process modelling.

Strong understanding of network architecture and security protocols.

Experience in cloud computing environments (AWS)

Knowledge of continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) and DevOps practices.

3- 5 years’ experience as an Architect

3- 5 years’ experience working with postilion card management system

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant post graduate degree

Certification in AWS Architecture

Knowledge

Must have detailed knowledge of:

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Systems analysis and design

UML or equivalent modelling language

Technical Test Plan Design

IT systems development processes

Application development

Standards and governance

Ideal:

Detailed knowledge of:

Banking systems

Agile development life cycle

Knowledge of UML

Solid understanding of:

Bank’s systems environment

Bank business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific)

Contactable via own mobile phone

