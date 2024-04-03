2nd Line IT Support Engineer – Gauteng

iOCO Infrastructure Services Invites You to Explore Possibilities.
We’re looking for a 2nd Line IT Support Engineer superstar to join our team of problem-solving experts and help us keep our software running smoothly.
What you’ll do:
- Assisting in 1st/2nd line technical support.
- Call Management
- Working to SLAs
- Direct User communication verbally and written for assistance in Software distribution, 1st and 2nd line Desktop Support.
- Building strong relationships with customers.
- The ability to take ownership of customer problems.
- A proactive approach to customer problems and an understanding of customer perception.
- Remote Incident Resolution
- Software Deployment
- Ability to multi task and meet specific goals set by supervisors and management
Your expertise:
- Minimum 3-5 years desktop support experience.
- Good communication skills.
- Some server and network support experience
- Good communication skills and fluent in Mandarin Chinese, Italian or German verbally and written.
- Self-sufficient.
Qualifications required:
- Grade 12
- International MCSE qualified or international equivalent
- A+ / N+ (or equivalent) entry-l IT qualifications
- ITIL Foundation
- Microsoft 365
- Azure
- AD
- Soft skills certificates
- Mobile Technology certifications
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent Position
- Location: Work From Home (Remote)
Why work for us?
If the daily grind makes you wonder if there’s more to life than work, get ready to discover a professional journey that embraces excellence without compromise.
You’ve arrived at iOCO Infrastructure Services (iOCO IS), where we are all about delivering outstanding client experiences through sustainable, innovative IT infrastructure solutions that tackle business challenges head-on. Here you get to partner with clients, helping them conquer their business Goliaths while they focus on scaling their empires.
At our core, we’re challengers, disruptors, and innovators. We’re a community of skilled professionals with an ambitious spirit dedicated to providing for our clients while finding joy in the process. Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Their satisfaction fuels our fire and propels us forward. We’re talking about brainstorming sessions that sound like TED talks and spontaneous celebrations for achievements, big and small.
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery