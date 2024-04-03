2nd Line IT Support Engineer – Gauteng

iOCO Infrastructure Services Invites You to Explore Possibilities.

We’re looking for a 2nd Line IT Support Engineer superstar to join our team of problem-solving experts and help us keep our software running smoothly.

What you’ll do:

Assisting in 1st/2nd line technical support.

Call Management

Working to SLAs

Direct User communication verbally and written for assistance in Software distribution, 1 st and 2 nd line Desktop Support.

and 2 line Desktop Support. Building strong relationships with customers.

The ability to take ownership of customer problems.

A proactive approach to customer problems and an understanding of customer perception.

Remote Incident Resolution

Software Deployment

Ability to multi task and meet specific goals set by supervisors and management

Your expertise:

Minimum 3-5 years desktop support experience.

Good communication skills.

Some server and network support experience

Good communication skills and fluent in Mandarin Chinese, Italian or German verbally and written.

Self-sufficient.

Qualifications required:

Grade 12

International MCSE qualified or international equivalent

A+ / N+ (or equivalent) entry-l IT qualifications

ITIL Foundation

Microsoft 365

Azure

AD

Soft skills certificates

Mobile Technology certifications

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Work From Home (Remote)

Why work for us?

If the daily grind makes you wonder if there’s more to life than work, get ready to discover a professional journey that embraces excellence without compromise.

You’ve arrived at iOCO Infrastructure Services (iOCO IS), where we are all about delivering outstanding client experiences through sustainable, innovative IT infrastructure solutions that tackle business challenges head-on. Here you get to partner with clients, helping them conquer their business Goliaths while they focus on scaling their empires.

At our core, we’re challengers, disruptors, and innovators. We’re a community of skilled professionals with an ambitious spirit dedicated to providing for our clients while finding joy in the process. Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Their satisfaction fuels our fire and propels us forward. We’re talking about brainstorming sessions that sound like TED talks and spontaneous celebrations for achievements, big and small.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position